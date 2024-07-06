Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:36
6 July 2024_ Bình Thuận province in Vietnam is implementing a series of new policies to make tourism more welcoming to visitors. These initiatives...

Vietnam: Bình Thuận launches new tourism policies
06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
6 July 2024_ Bình Thuận province in Vietnam is implementing a series of new policies to make tourism more welcoming to visitors. These initiatives include infrastructure improvements, tourism promotions and incentives for investors in the tourism sector. The aim is to attract more national and international tourists, thereby increasing the region's economic revenue. Bình Thuận is known for its beaches and tourist resorts, such as Mũi Né, which is one of the most popular destinations in Vietnam. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. The new policies aim to make the province a leading tourist destination in Southeast Asia.

