Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Blue Helmets Depart for Africa for UN Missions

September 25, 2024_ A contingent of Vietnamese peacekeepers has departed for Africa to participate in United Nations peacekeeping missions,...

25 settembre 2024 | 12.38
September 25, 2024_ A contingent of Vietnamese peacekeepers has departed for Africa to participate in United Nations peacekeeping missions, representing Vietnam's commitment to multilateral foreign relations. This mission marks a significant step for Vietnam, which is seeking to expand its role on the international stage through its contribution to peacekeeping operations. The Vietnamese soldiers have been trained to meet the challenges of peacekeeping missions and will contribute to stability in conflict-affected regions. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. Vietnam has a long history of participating in United Nations peacekeeping missions, underlining its commitment to global security and international cooperation.

