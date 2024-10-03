Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Brescia Forum promotes market opportunities between Italy and Vietnam

October 3, 2024_ On October 1, Vietnam Ambassador to Italy, Dương Hải Hưng, attended the "Capturing Change: Reducing Market Risks and Opportunities...

Vietnam: Brescia Forum promotes market opportunities between Italy and Vietnam
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 3, 2024_ On October 1, Vietnam Ambassador to Italy, Dương Hải Hưng, attended the "Capturing Change: Reducing Market Risks and Opportunities in Southeast Asia" Forum in Brescia, at the invitation of Franco Gusalli Beretta, President of Confindustria Brescia. During the event, the Ambassador highlighted the investment opportunities in Vietnam, highlighting the country's economic successes over the past 40 years. The forum was attended by numerous companies from Brescia, interested in exploring the Vietnamese market, with annual trade reaching nearly 313 million euros. The news was reported by ttdn.vn, highlighting the importance of trade relations between Italy and Vietnam. The forum also paved the way for future collaborations, with events such as the Vietnam-Italy Coffee Day scheduled for October 9.

