August 25, 2024_ Jin, the eldest member of South Korean boy band BTS, was named Gucci's global ambassador, sparking a huge buzz in the fashion industry. The news had an immediate impact, causing the Italian brand's sales to increase by 15% in a single day. Jin's influence is evident through the high rate of interaction on social media, where the news quickly gained visibility. Gucci, known for its bold and innovative style, saw its website crash due to the huge traffic generated by the announcement. The news was reported by thanhnien.vn. This event highlights the importance of Asian pop culture in the global fashion market, highlighting the bond between Italy and South Korea.