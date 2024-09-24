Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Buildings that are stronger to cope with extreme weather

September 24, 2024_ In response to the increased frequency of extreme weather events, it is recommended that homes and structures be designed to be...

Vietnam: Buildings that are stronger to cope with extreme weather
24 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 24, 2024_ In response to the increased frequency of extreme weather events, it is recommended that homes and structures be designed to be more resilient and built in areas less prone to disasters. This initiative aims to ensure the safety and security of vulnerable communities by reducing the risks associated with adverse weather events. Local authorities are encouraged to implement these measures to improve emergency preparedness and response. The news is reported by Việt Nam News. The recommendations come amid growing concern about climate change and its consequences on Vietnamese territory.

