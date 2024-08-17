Vietnam: Bulgari Celebrates Its Watchmaking History with the Octo Finissimo in Ho Chi Minh

August 16, 2024_ Bulgari, the prestigious Italian luxury brand, unveiled its renowned Octo Finissimo watch collection at an event in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The collection, which holds eight world records, represents the excellence of watchmaking, combining Italian tradition and Swiss craftsmanship. The event was attended by Vietnamese celebrities and offered a unique experience for watch enthusiasts, cafebiz.vn reported. Bulgari, founded in Rome in 1884, continues to be a symbol of luxury and innovation, with a history rooted in Italian craftsmanship.