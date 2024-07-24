Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Business meeting in Rome to strengthen economic ties with Europe

July 23, 2024_ Vietnamese Trade Minister Nguyễn Hồng Diên chaired a conference in Rome, Italy, to discuss trade strategies in the European region....

Vietnam: Business meeting in Rome to strengthen economic ties with Europe
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 23, 2024_ Vietnamese Trade Minister Nguyễn Hồng Diên chaired a conference in Rome, Italy, to discuss trade strategies in the European region. During the meeting, global economic challenges and cooperation opportunities between Vietnam and European partners were analyzed, with a particular focus on the importance of strengthening trade relations. The Minister underlined the importance of Vietnamese trade agencies in Europe in promoting exports and facilitating economic integration. The conference highlighted Europe's strategic role for Vietnam, especially in a context of growing geopolitical competition. The news was reported by baoxaydung.com.vn. This meeting represents a significant step for Vietnam as it seeks to expand its trade presence in Europe, a crucial market for Vietnamese exports.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
business meeting This meeting represents Diên chaired Europa
Vedi anche
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza