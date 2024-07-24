Vietnam: Business meeting in Rome to strengthen economic ties with Europe

July 23, 2024_ Vietnamese Trade Minister Nguyễn Hồng Diên chaired a conference in Rome, Italy, to discuss trade strategies in the European region. During the meeting, global economic challenges and cooperation opportunities between Vietnam and European partners were analyzed, with a particular focus on the importance of strengthening trade relations. The Minister underlined the importance of Vietnamese trade agencies in Europe in promoting exports and facilitating economic integration. The conference highlighted Europe's strategic role for Vietnam, especially in a context of growing geopolitical competition. The news was reported by baoxaydung.com.vn. This meeting represents a significant step for Vietnam as it seeks to expand its trade presence in Europe, a crucial market for Vietnamese exports.