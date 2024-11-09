Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Vietnam: Cà Mau launches ecotourism model for economic development

Vietnam: Cà Mau launches ecotourism model for economic development
09 novembre 2024 | 12.25
November 09, 2024_ Cà Mau Province is introducing an ecotourism model to boost local economic development. This initiative aims to enhance the region's natural and cultural resources, attracting visitors and investment. The project aims to create job opportunities for the community and promote environmental sustainability. Cà Mau, located in the Mekong Delta, is known for its biodiversity and natural beauty. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. Ecotourism represents an opportunity to preserve the environment and improve the living conditions of local residents.

