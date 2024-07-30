Vietnam: Calls for a legal framework to support the conservation of genetic resources

30 July 2024_ Calls have been made to establish a legal framework that supports and improves the conservation and development of genetic resources in Vietnam in the coming years. This approach aims to ensure the sustainability of biological resources and promote biodiversity in the country. Authorities and experts underline the importance of a regulatory system that can facilitate the management and protection of genetic resources, essential for agriculture and public health. The issue has been discussed in various forums, highlighting the need for collective commitment to address environmental challenges. Việt Nam News reports it. The conservation of genetic resources is crucial for Vietnam, a country rich in biodiversity and agricultural traditions.