Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Celebrating Italian Art and Design in Saigon

August 23, 2024_ Recently, the Grand Marina Saigon hosted the event "Italian Day", a major event dedicated to Italian luxury brands. During the...

Vietnam: Celebrating Italian Art and Design in Saigon
24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ Recently, the Grand Marina Saigon hosted the event "Italian Day", a major event dedicated to Italian luxury brands. During the event, attendees were able to admire high-end products such as Dolce & Gabbana Casa and Maserati, as well as taste the renowned Castello Banfi wine from Tuscany. The event highlighted the excellence of Italian craftsmanship, emphasizing how each "Made in Italy" product represents a fusion of tradition and innovation. The news was reported by dantri.com.vn. The gathering offered a complete sensory experience, celebrating Italian culture and design in a luxurious setting in Saigon.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event Italian Day event Italian Day event highlighted
Vedi anche
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza