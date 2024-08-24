Vietnam: Celebrating Italian Art and Design in Saigon

August 23, 2024_ Recently, the Grand Marina Saigon hosted the event "Italian Day", a major event dedicated to Italian luxury brands. During the event, attendees were able to admire high-end products such as Dolce & Gabbana Casa and Maserati, as well as taste the renowned Castello Banfi wine from Tuscany. The event highlighted the excellence of Italian craftsmanship, emphasizing how each "Made in Italy" product represents a fusion of tradition and innovation. The news was reported by dantri.com.vn. The gathering offered a complete sensory experience, celebrating Italian culture and design in a luxurious setting in Saigon.