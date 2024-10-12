October 11, 2024_ A fashion event in Vietnam featured local celebrities, including Miss Vietnam Thanh Thủy and Á hậu Mâu Thủy, who wore colorful outfits by Italian brand United Colors of Benetton. The event highlighted the brand's philosophy of 'Be your own colors', encouraging guests to express their individuality through fashion. Among the attendees, Nam vương Phạm Tuấn Ngọc also showed off an outfit from Benetton's new collection, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion in Vietnam. The event demonstrated how the brand, founded in 1966 in Italy, continues to inspire and connect different cultures. The news was reported by nguoi-noi-tieng.com. United Colors of Benetton, with over 6,500 stores worldwide, represents a symbol of style and innovation, contributing to a cultural dialogue between Italy and Vietnam.