October 10, 2024_ Hanoi celebrated the 70th anniversary of its liberation on October 10, 1954, an event that marks an important milestone in Vietnam's history. The commemoration highlights the path of struggle and resistance of the Vietnamese people, highlighting Hanoi's crucial role as the capital and symbol of national unity. During the celebrations, the Hanoi government reaffirmed its commitment to building a modern and civilized city, keeping historical traditions alive. The news is reported by Đầu tư. Hanoi, also known as Thăng Long, is the capital of Vietnam and a cultural and political center of great importance for the country.