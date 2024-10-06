Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Celebrating Vietnamese Culture in Venice with Hồn Việt II

October 6, 2024_ The Hồn Việt version II event, organized by students of the Vietnamese language course at Ca' Foscari University, was held in...

06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
October 6, 2024_ The Hồn Việt version II event, organized by students of the Vietnamese language course at Ca' Foscari University, was held in Venice, Italy, to promote Vietnamese culture. The event paid tribute to Professor Marco Ceresa, who contributed to the teaching of Vietnamese and who passed away in 2023. This year, the focus was on the Vietnamese tea tradition, with artistic performances and cultural presentations. The source of this news is sggp.org.vn. The initiative also involved Vietnamese students in Italy, strengthening the cultural ties between Vietnam and Italy.

