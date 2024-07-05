Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Central Bank updates rules on online banking security

5 July 2024_ The Central Bank of Vietnam (State Bank of Vietnam) has announced its intention to review and amend regulations on the safety and...

Vietnam: Central Bank updates rules on online banking security
05 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

5 July 2024_ The Central Bank of Vietnam (State Bank of Vietnam) has announced its intention to review and amend regulations on the safety and protection of online banking services. The goal is to improve customer protection against cyber threats and fraud. The new regulations aim to strengthen existing security measures and introduce new technologies to ensure safe transactions. This upgrade is part of a broader effort to modernize the country's banking system. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. The Central Bank of Vietnam is the body responsible for monetary policy and banking supervision in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
against cyber threats t Nam News This upgrade is banking system
