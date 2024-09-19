Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Châu Bùi shines at Milan Fashion Week with Fendi

Vietnam: Châu Bùi shines at Milan Fashion Week with Fendi
September 18, 2024_ Vietnamese fashionista Châu Bùi caught the eye at Milan Fashion Week wearing an expensive oversized leather coat paired with a Simply Fendi Mini bag. The outfit, from Fendi's Ready-to-wear collection, has a total value of over USD 10,000. During the event, Châu Bùi met with famous Filipino influencer Heart Evangelista, highlighting her status in the fashion world. The fashionista expressed her excitement at returning to Fashion Week after a two-year absence, highlighting the importance of this event for her career. The news was reported by nguoi-noi-tieng.com. Châu Bùi will also attend Paris Fashion Week, continuing to represent Vietnam in the international fashion scene.

