Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Châu Bùi triumphs at Milan Fashion Week 2025 with Italian style

October 1, 2024_ Châu Bùi, the Vietnamese fashionista, made a spectacular return to Milan Fashion Week 2025, attending fashion shows of prestigious...

01 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
October 1, 2024_ Châu Bùi, the Vietnamese fashionista, made a spectacular return to Milan Fashion Week 2025, attending fashion shows of prestigious brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Prada. With her bold and sophisticated look, she captured the attention of the media and fashion enthusiasts, presenting unique accessories that recall Italian art and culture. During the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, she wore a black on black outfit that highlighted her elegance, while sharing behind-the-scenes moments on social media. The news was reported by dep.com.vn. Châu Bùi, with her innovative style, continues to represent Vietnam on the international stage, demonstrating the influence of Italian fashion in her wardrobe.

