Vietnam: China leads FDI investment in Vietnam overtaking Japan and South Korea

July 28, 2024_ China overtook Japan and South Korea to become the largest FDI investor in Vietnam, with a 29.7% share of new projects. In the last seven months of 2024, Chinese investment in Vietnam increased more than sevenfold to $4.47 billion, an increase of 77.6% from the previous year. The Vietnamese government is actively encouraging Chinese companies to invest in key sectors such as innovation, renewable energy and manufacturing. The news is reported by Đầu tư. This growth trend in Chinese investment is particularly evident after the revocation of the Zero Covid policy in China, which pushed companies to seek new opportunities in the Vietnamese market.