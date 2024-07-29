Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: China leads FDI investment in Vietnam overtaking Japan and South Korea

July 28, 2024_ China overtook Japan and South Korea to become the largest FDI investor in Vietnam, with a 29.7% share of new projects. In the last...

Vietnam: China leads FDI investment in Vietnam overtaking Japan and South Korea
29 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 28, 2024_ China overtook Japan and South Korea to become the largest FDI investor in Vietnam, with a 29.7% share of new projects. In the last seven months of 2024, Chinese investment in Vietnam increased more than sevenfold to $4.47 billion, an increase of 77.6% from the previous year. The Vietnamese government is actively encouraging Chinese companies to invest in key sectors such as innovation, renewable energy and manufacturing. The news is reported by Đầu tư. This growth trend in Chinese investment is particularly evident after the revocation of the Zero Covid policy in China, which pushed companies to seek new opportunities in the Vietnamese market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This growth trend in Chinese investment Cina investment investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza