Vietnam: Chu Lai Shipyard Expands Services for International Trade

August 30, 2024_ Chu Lai Port has recently opened new sea routes directly connecting major ports in India, China and other Asian countries. The expansion aims to diversify operations and strengthen the port's role as a hub for import-export business in the Central and Highlands regions of Vietnam. The port's cargo throughput is expected to increase by more than 40 percent year-on-year in 2024, thanks to the expansion of its customer network, voh.com.vn reported. Chu Lai Port is a major logistics infrastructure in Quang Nam Province, which is crucial to Vietnam's maritime trade.