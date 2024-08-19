Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:15
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Citizens paint roofs with national flag colors for National Day

August 19, 2024_ Ahead of National Day, many Vietnamese citizens are decorating their roofs in the colors of the national flag, a symbolic gesture of...

Vietnam: Citizens paint roofs with national flag colors for National Day
19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 19, 2024_ Ahead of National Day, many Vietnamese citizens are decorating their roofs in the colors of the national flag, a symbolic gesture of pride and unity. This trend has caught on across the country, with families and communities coming together to celebrate their cultural identity. The move not only beautifies homes, but also sends a powerful message of patriotism at a time of national celebration. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. Vietnam's National Day is celebrated on September 2, commemorating the country's declaration of independence in 1945.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Vietnam's National Day Ahead of National Day gesture flag
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza