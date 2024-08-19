Vietnam: Citizens paint roofs with national flag colors for National Day

August 19, 2024_ Ahead of National Day, many Vietnamese citizens are decorating their roofs in the colors of the national flag, a symbolic gesture of pride and unity. This trend has caught on across the country, with families and communities coming together to celebrate their cultural identity. The move not only beautifies homes, but also sends a powerful message of patriotism at a time of national celebration. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. Vietnam's National Day is celebrated on September 2, commemorating the country's declaration of independence in 1945.