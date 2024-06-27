Vietnam: Climate change threatens rice production

26 June 2024_ Climate change is putting rice production in Vietnam, one of the world's main exporters of this cereal, at risk. Alterations in rainfall patterns and rising temperatures are causing a reduction in agricultural yields, with serious repercussions on the local economy. Vietnamese farmers are trying to adapt to these new climatic conditions, but the challenges are multiple and complex. The Vietnamese government is implementing new policies to support farmers and promote sustainable agricultural practices. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. These efforts include introducing more resistant rice varieties and adopting more efficient irrigation techniques.