August 19, 2024_ Tập đoàn công nghệ CMC, a leading technology group in Vietnam, has been recognized by Forbes Vietnam as one of the country's Top 50 listed companies for 2024. The company is leading the transformation in artificial intelligence (AI), with the ambition to become a global leader in the digital sector. This recognition highlights the growing importance of technology in Vietnam and CMC's role in promoting innovation and development. The news was reported by Đầu tư. CMC Technology Group is known for its IT solutions and commitment to digitalization, thus contributing to the modernization of the Vietnamese economy.