Vietnam: Collaboration between Emilia Romagna and Cao Bang for agricultural development

16 July 2024_ A virtual meeting was held between the Italian region Emilia Romagna and the Vietnamese province of Cao Bang to discuss agricultural cooperation opportunities. The Italian delegation, led by Mercedes Centanni and Marco Foschini, presented the region's advanced technologies and ecological strategies. Cao Bang illustrated its potential in the tourism and agricultural sectors, hoping for Italian support for sustainable development. The Emilia Romagna region, known as 'Thung lũng thực phẩm của Italia' (Food Valley of Italy), has shown great interest in the collaboration. Baocaobang.vn reports it. The meeting laid the foundation for future commercial and technological partnerships between the two regions.