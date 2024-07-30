Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Collaboration between Hải Dương and Italy for tourism development and investments

30 July 2024_ A delegation led by the president of Hải Dương province, Triệu Thế Hùng, met with the Vietnamese Embassy in Rome and Legacoop to...

Vietnam: Collaboration between Hải Dương and Italy for tourism development and investments
30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

30 July 2024_ A delegation led by the president of Hải Dương province, Triệu Thế Hùng, met with the Vietnamese Embassy in Rome and Legacoop to promote investment and tourism development. During the meeting, the economic and tourism strengths of Hải Dương, which boasts numerous historical and cultural sites, were presented. The province, experiencing strong economic growth, is trying to attract Italian investments, especially in the tourism and culture sectors. The news was reported by baohaiduong.vn. Hải Dương aims to strengthen ties with Italy, with the intention of organizing cultural events and promoting its typical products, such as rice and fruit, on the European market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ng province nanogrammo ng During the meeting
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza