Vietnam: Collaboration between Hải Dương and Italy for tourism development and investments

30 July 2024_ A delegation led by the president of Hải Dương province, Triệu Thế Hùng, met with the Vietnamese Embassy in Rome and Legacoop to promote investment and tourism development. During the meeting, the economic and tourism strengths of Hải Dương, which boasts numerous historical and cultural sites, were presented. The province, experiencing strong economic growth, is trying to attract Italian investments, especially in the tourism and culture sectors. The news was reported by baohaiduong.vn. Hải Dương aims to strengthen ties with Italy, with the intention of organizing cultural events and promoting its typical products, such as rice and fruit, on the European market.