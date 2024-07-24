Vietnam: Collaboration between Italy and Vietnam in the statistical sector

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
24 luglio 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
23 July 2024_ On 23 July 2024, the Deputy Director General of the Department of Statistics of Vietnam, Đỗ Thị Ngọc, welcomed Margherita Lulli, new representative of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) in Hanoi. During the meeting, Đỗ Thị Ngọc underlined the importance of cooperation between Vietnam and Italy, highlighting the support received from AICS to improve the country's statistical capabilities. The project to improve the national statistical system, financed by the Italian government, has had a significant impact on the training and efficiency of sector personnel. The news is reported by consosukien.vn. Collaboration between Italy and Vietnam continues to grow, with new initiatives planned to further strengthen Vietnam's statistical capabilities.

