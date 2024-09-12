Vietnam: Collaboration between Vietnam and Italy for traditional medicine

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
September 11, 2024_ The relationship between Vietnam and Italy has shown strong and fruitful development, with a special focus on traditional medicine. A Vietnamese research team presented a report on herbal medicine-derived products for the prevention and treatment of thrombosis at the International Conference on Traditional and Alternative Medicine 2024 held in Milan. Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung stressed the importance of this cooperation, which is based on a traditional and sincere friendship between the two countries. The conference was an important opportunity for Vietnam to share its traditional medical practices with an international audience. The news was reported by en.vietnamplus.vn. This event highlights Vietnam's commitment to promoting its culture and medical traditions globally.

