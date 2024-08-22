Vietnam: Collaboration with Japan for sustainable agriculture

August 21, 2024_ Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam met with Japanese Senator Maitachi Shoji in Tokyo to discuss stronger cooperation in the agricultural sector, focusing on high-quality, low-emission rice production in the Mekong Delta region. During the meeting, Nam stressed the importance of mobilizing resources to support agricultural cooperatives and family farmers in the project to develop one million hectares by 2030. Shoji praised Vietnam's initiative and offered support to improve agricultural training programs. This was reported by vietnamnet.vn. Japan is a key partner for Vietnam, contributing significantly to the agribusiness sector and sustainable growth.