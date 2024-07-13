Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Collaboration with Russia on LNG and nuclear energy
13 luglio 2024 | 12.07
Redazione Adnkronos
July 13, 2024_ Vietnam and Russia have announced a strengthening of their cooperation in the fields of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and nuclear energy. The agreement aims to improve Vietnam's energy security and promote sustainable development. The two nations will work together to develop advanced infrastructure and technologies in these sectors. This partnership is seen as a significant step in diversifying Vietnam's energy sources. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. The cooperation also includes training Vietnamese experts in the field of nuclear energy.

