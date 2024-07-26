Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Commemoration ceremony for leader Nguyễn Phú Trọng in Italy

26 luglio 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

26 July 2024_ The Embassy of Vietnam in Italy held a commemoration ceremony for the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyễn Phú Trọng, on 25 July 2024. During the event, numerous representatives of the Vietnamese community and international diplomats made tribute to the leader, underlining his crucial role in strengthening relations between Vietnam and Italy. The Secretary General was remembered for his efforts in promoting the strategic partnership between the two countries, with particular reference to the translation into Italian of his book on the principles of socialism. The news was reported by baotintuc.vn, highlighting the importance of the figure of Nguyễn Phú Trọng in the international context. The commemoration ceremony will end on July 26, with the participation of several diplomatic delegations.

in Evidenza