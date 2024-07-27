Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Commemorative ceremonies for war martyrs and President Ho Chi Minh

27 July 2024_ A delegation composed of leaders of the Party, the National Assembly and the Government paid tribute to the war martyrs and President...

27 July 2024_ A delegation composed of leaders of the Party, the National Assembly and the Government paid tribute to the war martyrs and President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi, on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Day of War Invalids and Martyrs. The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including President To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who laid wreaths at the monument dedicated to the heroes. Additionally, other delegations honored the martyrs at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and at various monuments across the country. The source of this news is vietnamnet.vn. These commemorations are an important tradition in Vietnam, reflecting respect and gratitude for the sacrifices made during the wars for the country's independence and freedom.

