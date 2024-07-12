Vietnam: Commitment to green transition in the transport sector

July 12, 2024_ Vietnam is taking significant steps to transform various sectors, including the automotive industry, towards greener practices. Following commitments made by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at COP26, the government implemented Decision 876 in July 2022, which provides a roadmap to achieve net-zero emissions in the transport sector by 2050. So far, 57 of 63 localities and two of Five ministries have developed action plans to implement this decision. The Vietnamese government is demonstrating a coordinated commitment at the national and local levels to promote the green transition, especially in the critical transport sector. Việt Nam News reports it. The transition to clean energy in road transport, which accounts for 85% of the sector's emissions, is a crucial priority for the country.