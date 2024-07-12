Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:12
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Commitment to green transition in the transport sector

July 12, 2024_ Vietnam is taking significant steps to transform various sectors, including the automotive industry, towards greener practices....

Vietnam: Commitment to green transition in the transport sector
12 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 12, 2024_ Vietnam is taking significant steps to transform various sectors, including the automotive industry, towards greener practices. Following commitments made by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at COP26, the government implemented Decision 876 in July 2022, which provides a roadmap to achieve net-zero emissions in the transport sector by 2050. So far, 57 of 63 localities and two of Five ministries have developed action plans to implement this decision. The Vietnamese government is demonstrating a coordinated commitment at the national and local levels to promote the green transition, especially in the critical transport sector. Việt Nam News reports it. The transition to clean energy in road transport, which accounts for 85% of the sector's emissions, is a crucial priority for the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
commitment Vietnam coordinated commitment at road transport
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza