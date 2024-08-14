Vietnam: Competitiveness of Chinese products on the Vietnamese market is growing

August 14, 2024_ Chinese products are gaining traction in the Vietnamese market, thanks to growing demand and efficient logistics that enable fast deliveries. Vietnamese companies are facing stiff competition as Chinese goods, ranging from clothing to electronics, are available at competitive prices. The situation is exacerbated by high shipping costs for local products, making it difficult for Vietnamese companies to maintain competitive prices. According to Đầu tư, it is crucial for the Vietnamese government and companies to improve logistics infrastructure and supporting policies to address this challenge. Without timely intervention, there is a risk that local products will further lose market share to Chinese ones.