Vietnam: Concerns Over New State-Owned Enterprise Regulations

August 16, 2024_ Vietnamese state-owned enterprises are concerned about the introduction of new procedures that could complicate their operations. The Ministry of Finance recently released a draft law on the management and investment of state capital in enterprises, sparking debates on how to define state capital and its implications. EVN Deputy Director Nguyễn Xuân Nam questioned the purpose of the law, noting that state-owned enterprises are not generating added value like private companies. The source of this information is Đầu tư. The new regulations could significantly affect the operations of state-owned enterprises, requiring them to comply with more complex regulations and potentially limiting their ability to grow.