Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Conference in Rome to boost Vietnamese exports to Europe

20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
19 July 2024_ Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade, Nguyễn Hồng Diên, chaired a conference in Rome, Italy, to discuss export strategies to Europe. The event was attended by various trade advisors and representatives of Vietnamese trade agencies in Europe. During the conference, global and regional economic challenges were analysed, with particular attention to the European market. The Minister highlighted the importance of improving the efficiency and professionalism of commercial agencies to support Vietnamese businesses. Congthuong.vn reports it. The meeting highlighted the need for greater cooperation between Vietnam and Italy to strengthen trade ties and promote economic growth.

Tag
Italia conference congresso Europa
