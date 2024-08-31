Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Conference on Digitalization of Public Services in Da Nang

August 31, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a conference in Da Nang to improve the effectiveness of online public services....

31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 31, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a conference in Da Nang to improve the effectiveness of online public services. During the meeting, the importance of digitalization as a strategic priority for the country was highlighted, with particular attention to the need to accelerate processes ahead of the Party Congress. Da Nang was chosen for its leadership in digital transformation, highlighting the three key pillars: digital government, digital society and digital citizens. The conference highlighted current challenges, such as the low percentage of administrative procedures handled online, only 17%, and the need to improve digital infrastructure. The news is reported by nhandan.vn. The Vietnamese government is working to integrate online public services more effectively, aiming for a comprehensive implementation to facilitate citizen access.

