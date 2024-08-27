Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Congratulations on Ukraine's independence and new government appointments

August 27, 2024_ Vietnamese leaders, including Party Secretary General and President To Lam, sent congratulatory messages to their Ukrainian...

August 27, 2024_ Vietnamese leaders, including Party Secretary General and President To Lam, sent congratulatory messages to their Ukrainian counterparts on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine's Independence. In addition, To Lam announced new appointments, including three Deputy Ministers and a Minister of Environment and Natural Resources. The next election of a new State President will take place during the National Assembly session in October. Fulbright University Vietnam, a fruit of educational cooperation between Vietnam and the United States, was cited as an important institution for the development of bilateral relations. The news was reported by tuoitrenews.vn. Vietnam continues to strengthen international ties and promote domestic growth through new appointments and educational collaboration.

