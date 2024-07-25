Vietnam: Conseguenze della tempesta Prapiroon in Quang Ninh and Hai Phong

25 July 2024_ The provinces of Quảng Ninh and the city of Hải Phòng are facing the consequences of the Prapiroon storm, which hit the two locations...

25 July 2024_ The provinces of Quảng Ninh and the city of Hải Phòng are facing the consequences of the Prapiroon storm, which hit the two locations in northern Vietnam. Local authorities are working to restore services and provide assistance to affected communities. The storm caused significant damage to infrastructure and strained emergency resources. Rescue operations are underway to ensure the safety of residents and restore normalcy. The news is reported by Việt Nam News. Northern Vietnam's provinces are often vulnerable to extreme weather events, requiring constant monitoring and preparation.