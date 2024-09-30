Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Construction site for Hòa Bình-Mộc Châu highway inaugurated

September 30, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the 34km Hòa Bình-Mộc Châu Expressway in...

Vietnam: Construction site for Hòa Bình-Mộc Châu highway inaugurated
30 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 30, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the 34km Hòa Bình-Mộc Châu Expressway in the northern province of Hòa Bình. This infrastructure project aims to improve connectivity between provinces and boost economic development in the region. The expressway is a significant step towards modernizing Vietnam's transportation infrastructure, facilitating trade and tourism. The ceremony underscored the government's commitment to upgrading the country's road networks, Việt Nam News reported. The Hòa Bình-Mộc Châu Expressway is set to become a major artery for trade and tourism traffic, contributing to local economic growth.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hòa Bình m Tinh Hoa Binh country's road networks m Minh Chính presided
Vedi anche
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza