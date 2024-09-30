Vietnam: Construction site for Hòa Bình-Mộc Châu highway inaugurated

September 30, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the 34km Hòa Bình-Mộc Châu Expressway in the northern province of Hòa Bình. This infrastructure project aims to improve connectivity between provinces and boost economic development in the region. The expressway is a significant step towards modernizing Vietnam's transportation infrastructure, facilitating trade and tourism. The ceremony underscored the government's commitment to upgrading the country's road networks, Việt Nam News reported. The Hòa Bình-Mộc Châu Expressway is set to become a major artery for trade and tourism traffic, contributing to local economic growth.