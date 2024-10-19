Vietnam: Cooperation meeting between Vietnam and Italy in Bologna

October 18, 2024_ The first cooperation meeting between Vietnamese and Italian local authorities took place on October 17, 2024 in Bologna, Italy, with the participation of about 200 representatives. The event, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy, marked an important step towards greater cooperation between the two nations, especially in the fields of agriculture, industry and trade. The mayor of Bologna highlighted the opportunities for exchange and cooperation, highlighting the potential for mutual growth. The news was reported by baotintuc.vn. This meeting represents a significant opportunity to strengthen ties between local communities and promote the excellence of Vietnamese products in Italy.