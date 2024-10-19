Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Cooperation meeting between Vietnam and Italy in Bologna

October 18, 2024_ The first cooperation meeting between Vietnamese and Italian local authorities took place on October 17, 2024 in Bologna, Italy,...

Vietnam: Cooperation meeting between Vietnam and Italy in Bologna
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 18, 2024_ The first cooperation meeting between Vietnamese and Italian local authorities took place on October 17, 2024 in Bologna, Italy, with the participation of about 200 representatives. The event, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy, marked an important step towards greater cooperation between the two nations, especially in the fields of agriculture, industry and trade. The mayor of Bologna highlighted the opportunities for exchange and cooperation, highlighting the potential for mutual growth. The news was reported by baotintuc.vn. This meeting represents a significant opportunity to strengthen ties between local communities and promote the excellence of Vietnamese products in Italy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italia Vietnamese Embassy in Italy between Vietnamese Italy in Bologna
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza