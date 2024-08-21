Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Corporate bond market crisis due to lack of investors
21 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 21, 2024_ Vietnam's corporate bond market is facing a liquidity crisis, with a sharp decline in individual investors and limited presence of institutional investors, mainly banks and brokerage firms. Experts point out that the lack of mechanisms and quality products is hampering the attraction of investment, especially from foreign investors. Currently, banks and brokerage firms account for about 80% of buyers in the secondary market of corporate bonds, while foreign investors only account for 0.91%. The source of this information is Đầu tư. To improve the situation, experts suggest that the government consider tax incentives and measures to increase the quality and variety of bond products, especially green bonds.

