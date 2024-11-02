Vietnam: Country Aims to Expand Halal Market in Middle East

November 2, 2024_ Vietnam is looking to expand its presence in the Halal market, thanks to the recent visits of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to three Middle Eastern countries: the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. During these meetings, the promotion of the Halal food industry and Vietnam's potential to supply agricultural products to these countries were discussed. The Vietnamese government has already started exporting agricultural and seafood products to meet the growing demand for Halal products in Qatar. This was reported by Việt Nam News, which highlights how the $2.7 trillion global Halal market represents a significant opportunity for Vietnam. The country is committed to improving its capabilities and establishing partnerships with companies in the Middle East to ensure food safety.