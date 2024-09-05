Vietnam: Country Leads Pickleball Development in Asia

05 September 2024_ Vietnam has taken a leading role in developing pickleball in Asia, according to a meeting between Vietnam Sports Administration Director Dang Ha Viet and Asian Pickleball Federation (APF) President Hogan Lai in Hanoi. Founded in 2020, the APF currently has 21 member countries and 50,000 players, organising key events such as the Asian Pickleball Championship. APF Secretary General Jimmy Tan stressed the importance of development programmes for young talents and universities, with the aim of expanding participation to 60 universities in 18 countries by 2026. The source of this news is vietnamnet.vn. Vietnam is preparing to host its first national pickleball championship in October 2024 and aims to include the sport in the Summer Olympics.