Vietnam: Country Maintains Twelfth Position in 2024 Asia Power Index

September 24, 2024_ Vietnam maintained its position at 12th place in the 2024 Asia Power Index, recording a gain of 1.2 points. The country scored 18.7 out of 100, thanks to a strong performance in the diplomatic influence measure, where it ranked eighth. Despite a decline in defense networks scores, Vietnam demonstrated growing diplomatic influence, with 89 bilateral meetings in 2023. This news is reported by Việt Nam News. Vietnam, a Southeast Asian country, is considered a mid-level power and plays a significant role in regional dynamics.