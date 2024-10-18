Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Country's economic growth beats expectations in 2024

October 17, 2024_ The World Bank expects Vietnam to have the strongest economic growth among emerging economies in Southeast Asia, rising to 6.1...

Vietnam: Country's economic growth beats expectations in 2024
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
October 17, 2024_ The World Bank expects Vietnam to have the strongest economic growth among emerging economies in Southeast Asia, rising to 6.1 percent in 2024 and 6.5 percent in 2025. This increase is supported by a recovery in exports, tourism and investment, positioning Vietnam favorably compared to countries such as Thailand and Indonesia. In addition, the country is attracting Western investment, particularly from the United States, which recently elevated the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership. The news is reported by Đầu tư, highlighting Vietnam’s potential as a manufacturing hub, thanks to a young and dynamic workforce.

