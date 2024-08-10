Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Criticisms over the quality of medical supplies in Ho Chi Minh City hospitals

09 August 2024_ Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Health, Đỗ Xuân Tuyên, has raised concerns about the quality of supplies supplied to hospitals after...

10 agosto 2024
09 August 2024_ Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Health, Đỗ Xuân Tuyên, has raised concerns about the quality of supplies supplied to hospitals after some departments received substandard supplies. A meeting with hospital managers in Ho Chi Minh City revealed that shortages of medicines and medical materials are causing significant difficulties in treating patients. Hospital managers called for improvements in the supply of medicines and greater attention to the quality of supply contracts. The source of this information is dantri.com.vn. The Deputy Minister stressed the importance of assessing suppliers' capabilities and ensuring that contracts include clear commitments on the quality of materials supplied.

