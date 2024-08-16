Vietnam: Cross-border e-commerce growth with ambitious targets for 2027

August 15, 2024_ Vietnam's cross-border e-commerce reached approximately USD 3.3 billion in 2022, and is expected to exceed USD 11 billion by 2027, thanks to supportive policies. During a recent forum, Deputy Director of the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy Lại Việt Anh stressed the importance of developing strategies to promote 'made in Vietnam' products in the global market. She also highlighted the need to improve product quality and traceability to meet growing consumer demands. The source of this information is Đầu tư. The Vietnamese government is working on a five-year plan to boost e-commerce, aiming to tap into opportunities in overseas markets, especially China, which has over one billion people.