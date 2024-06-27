Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Crucial clinical research for cancer diagnosis and treatment

27 giugno 2024 | 11.45
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 26, 2024_ Health experts highlight the importance of clinical research in the development and application of new methods for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Clinical research is essential to improve diagnostic and therapeutic techniques, offering new hope to cancer patients. The adoption of these new methodologies can lead to greater effectiveness of treatments and a better quality of life for cancer patients. Experts call for greater investment in this sector to achieve significant results. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. Clinical research represents an essential pillar in the fight against cancer, helping to save lives and improve the prospects of recovery.

