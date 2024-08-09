Vietnam: Cúc Phương National Park Promotes Nature Projects for Youth and Students

August 09, 2024_ Cúc Phương National Park is actively seeking to engage young people and students in projects related to nature and wildlife protection. This initiative aims to raise awareness among the younger generation about the importance of environmental conservation through hands-on experiences. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in educational activities that introduce them to the park's biodiversity. Cúc Phương, located in northern Vietnam, is the country's first national park and an important habitat for many rare species. This news is reported by Việt Nam News. The park is known for its rich biodiversity and the conservation programs it carries out, making it an ideal place for environmental education.