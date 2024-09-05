Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Cultural event dedicated to Dante Alighieri in Hanoi
05 settembre 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
September 4, 2024_ On August 29, 2024, the Department of Italian Language of Hanoi University organized a poetry reading event dedicated to Dante Alighieri's "Divine Comedy" in collaboration with the Italian Embassy in Vietnam. The meeting saw the participation of important Italian figures, including Maestro Damiano Giuranna and the Embassy staff, to promote Italian culture and literature among Vietnamese students. During the event, Italian artists recited significant excerpts of the work, offering a unique and engaging cultural experience. The news was reported by hanu.vn. This event represented an important opportunity for students to deepen their knowledge of Italian literature and develop a love for the culture of the Bel Paese.

