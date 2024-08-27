Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Cyber Attack Damage Exceeds $10 Million

August 26, 2024_ A report by Viettel, Vietnam's military telecommunications group, revealed that the damage caused by cyber attacks in the first half...

Vietnam: Cyber Attack Damage Exceeds $10 Million
27 agosto 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 26, 2024_ A report by Viettel, Vietnam's military telecommunications group, revealed that the damage caused by cyber attacks in the first half of 2024 amounted to more than $10 million. The amount of stolen personal data increased by 50 percent compared to the previous year, with a four-fold increase in fake websites. There were 46 cases of data breaches, with customer information of retail companies among the most compromised. The source of this news is voh.com.vn. Viettel stressed the importance of strengthening cybersecurity to protect sensitive information in the country.

