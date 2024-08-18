Vietnam: Da Nang starts building free trade zones

August 17, 2024_ Da Nang has selected nine preliminary sites for free trade zones, with the list already sent to the government for evaluation. The secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Nguyen Van Quang, said that local authorities are consulting with the government to form a steering committee to implement Resolution 136 of the National Assembly. The city is also hiring international consultants to facilitate connections with investors. Quang has asked the National Assembly for further support to complete the necessary procedures. This was reported by vietnamnet.vn. Da Nang is a coastal city in central Vietnam, known for its tourism and business development.